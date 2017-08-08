David Letterman to Return to TV in New Netflix Series

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is coming out of retirement to host a new Netflix series in 2018, the streaming service announced Tuesday. As yet untitled, the six-episode series will feature a combination of in-depth conversations with "extraordinary people"and in-the-field segments "expressing [Letterman's] curiosity and humor."

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix. Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely,” Letterman offered in a statement tinged with his trademark wry sense of humor.

"Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill," added Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in the release. "Imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together. David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman ended his late-night broadcast career in May of 2015 after 33 years that spanned NBC's Late Night With David Letterman and CBS' The Late Show With David Letterman.

David Letterman's as-yet-untitled Netflix series is set to premiere in 2018.