Joel McHale to Host New Weekly Series on Netflix

Joel McHale is returning to the green screen. The comedian is back to host a new 13-episode series on Netflix appropriately named, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale. And he certainly has enough experience. You probably remember him as the acerbic and witty host of E!'s The Soup, which ended in 2015, where he reviewed and provided commentary on Internet clips.

In the spirit of The Soup, "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is a new, weekly half-hour topical series that takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe," Netflix said in a press release. "It’s a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week. Featuring celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and insane video clips from the worldwide realms of TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every corner of the internet, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is destination viewing for comedy lovers, or people who just really, really like green screens."

The series will be executive produced by McHale along with Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters director Paul Feig.

McHale celebrated the news on Twitter. He wrote:

Hey @Netflix: I think you misunderstood when I demanded “a lot of green” for my new show. #JoelMcHaleShow pic.twitter.com/SICdubeL1m — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 19, 2018

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Series Premiere, Sunday, Feb. 18, Netflix