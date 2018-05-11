TV News Roundup: A 'Veronica Mars' Reboot, More Joel McHale, & 'Raven's Home' Season 2 Details

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW FRIDAY TV NEWS:

A Veronica Mars Revival?

The stars of Veronica Mars — Kristen Bell, Ryan Hansen, and Jason Dohring have launched a campaign to bring back the beloved show.

Except it was a ploy! Hansen's actually recruited the cast to get votes for a second season of his YouTube Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. Woh Woh.

More Mr. McHale

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale will be returning on July 15 with 6 all new episodes... and they're dropping all at once!

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, Sunday, July 15, Netflix

Okurrrr!

RuPaul Charles is getting a Netflix series called AJ and the Queen. Ru is set to play, "Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway," according to Variety.

The show will be 10 episodes and RuPaul and Michael Patrick King will serve as writers and executive producers.

Kevin Bacon is Back

Last month, Syfy axed its plans to work on a TV series based on the Tremors films starring Kevin Bacon. But you can't keep a graboid down and they made a pilot trailer anyway!

In the trailer, Valentine “Val” McKee (Bacon) lives in the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada and thought he killed all the graboids. Little does he know, danger lurks beneath the ground.

Raven's Renewed!

Season 2 of Raven’s Home is set to premiere on June 25 on Disney Channel.

In the upcoming season, "Raven Baxter learns along with the entire family that her son Booker has inherited her ability to catch glimpses into the future. When Booker and Raven's visions collide, it sets madcap escapades into motion for the entire extended family," according to a press release.