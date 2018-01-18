'Will & Grace' Announces 5 New Guest Stars for Season 9

The return of Will & Grace has once again become the highlight of many fans' Thursday nights.

Not only did the original four cast members (Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally) come back to reprise their roles, but Season 9 has also included the returns of some of the show's most beloved guest stars, including Harry Connick Jr. and Molly Shannon.

NBC recently announced an additional five guest stars to round out the first year of the sitcom's triumphant return. According to a press release, "Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as Malcolm Widmark, Blythe Danner will reprise her role as Marilyn Truman (Will’s mom), Sara Rue will reprise her role as Joyce (Grace’s sister)."

Plus, Mary McCormack and Robert Klein will also guest star later on. NBC says that airdates for, and more details about, these guest stars will be announced at a later date.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC