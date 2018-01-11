Jennifer Lopez Will Pull Double Duty as 'Will & Grace' Guest Star

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

Get ready for a lot of Jennifer Lopez on your TV screens.

Before Lopez returns for a third season of police drama Shades of Blue later this year, the multi-hyphenate will reprise her role as Detective Harlee Santos on an upcoming episode of Will & Grace!

In fact, the singer-actress will be playing both herself and her cop character in the episode—though no plot details have been revealed just yet. An air date will also be announced at a later time.

On Shades of Blue, the 48-year-old plays a Brooklyn native balancing life as a single mom and a detective tasked with wrangling her lieutenant (Ray Liotta), who has a tendency to step outside of the legal lines.

This isn’t the first time J.Lo has appeared on the long-running sitcom—she showed up three times in the original run. In all three episodes, she appeared as herself, first singing at Karen and Lyle’s wedding and then inviting Jack (Sean Hayes) to be her backup dancer in the Season 6 finale.

While we wait for the pop star’s return to the small screen, Will & Grace—which has already been renewed for another 13-episode season—has more familiar faces stopping by. Tune in tonight to see Molly Shannon's return as Grace’s neighbor and rival, Val Bassett.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC