The 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Is Finally Happening — See the Twitter Reactions

Meaghan Darwish
Everett Collection

SISTER, SISTER, Tia and Tamera Mowry, 1994-99

On Tuesday, Jackée Harry, who played Lisa Landry on the hit '90s show Sister, Sister, revealed on Steve Harvey that the fan favorite sitcom is making a comeback.

Just like so many shows before it, the Tia and Tamera Mowry-fronted series is getting the reboot treatment. This comes on the heels of shows like Roseanne, Will & Grace, and Fuller House got new season orders. In the interview, Harry told Harvey, “I’m excited. Tia and Tamera … my babies, too. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

It has yet to be determined who from the original cast will return or which network or streaming service the show is headed to.

Harry and the Mowry twins worked on the show together for five years, beginning in the 1994 first season. A lot of time has passed, but it's easy to imagine that the same comedic energy exists between them.

Time will tell if the reboot has the same magic as the original, but until then, check out the Twitter reactions—good and bad—below.

The 6 Sweetest Sister Relationships on TV

The 6 Sweetest Sister Relationships on TV

Celebrate sisterhood by watching one of these six shows featuring the sweetest sisters on TV.

The Good

 

The Bad