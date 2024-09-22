Tamera Mowry Wasn’t Aware Sister Tia Was Getting a Reality Show: ‘She Is Doing Her’

Sister, Sister stars and real-life twins Tamera and Tia Mowry have some catching up to do, apparently. Tamera didn’t even know about Tia’s upcoming We TV reality show, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, until everyone else did.

“Tia is living her life right now, and Tia is doing Tia,” Tamera told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “I didn’t know [about the reality show] until — I found out with the rest of the world!”

Furthermore, Tamera said she won’t be joining Tia in My Next Act. “She didn’t ask me, so I take that as no,” she said. “No, she’s like, ‘This is my story,’ and you know, I can only respect that.”

Tamera also said she and husband Adam Housley aren’t trying to set Tia up on dates following Tia’s divorce from Cory Hardrict last year.

“I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now, and I can only respect that,” Tamera said. “So I think she is doing her. … I’m respecting that.”

From what both Tia and Tamera have been saying, it seems like the Mowry sisters are distant these days. After We TV released a sneak peek of Tia Mowry: My Next Act on Friday, September 20, viewers inferred that Tia and Tamera are no longer on good terms.

“Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her,” Tia said in the 11-minute preview. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

Sources told People and E! News that Tia and Tamera are “close” and that Tia was talking about their “physical location,” adding that Tia lives in Los Angeles and Tamera lives in Napa, California. But that rationale doesn’t explain why Tia would feel like she couldn’t call her sister.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which will also stream on ALLBLK, will delve into Tia’s “post-divorce, new-lease-on-life universe” across eight episodes, according to an AMC Networks press release.

“Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce,” the official synopsis reads. “Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife… Now she’s on her own for the first time in her life. The struggle is real as Tia navigates her newly single status, a new phase of motherhood, as well as building businesses and juggling her ever-evolving career. With each nerve-wracking new hardship, she finds happiness along the way with her village of larger-than-life friends and family in Tia Mowry: My Next Act.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act, Series Premiere, Friday, October 4, 9:30/8:30c, We TV