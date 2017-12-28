Syfy Sets Premiere Date for 'Krypton'

(L-R): Wallis Day as Nyssa-Vex, Cameron Cuffe as Seg-El and Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod in Krypton

2018 is shaping up to be a super year for nerds now that Syfy has landed upon a premiere date for its lavish Superman prequel series, Krypton.

The network just announced that the hourlong drama, set on comicdom's most famous doomed planet 200 years before the birth of Kal-El, will explode onto our TVs on March 21.

Created by David S. Goyer (who wrote Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight film trilogy) and starring Cameron Cuffe as Supes' grandfather Seg-El, the series will explore how the House of El fell from grace and ignited a revolution before rising to the heralded position it held at the time of Krypton's demise.

Shaun Sipos (Melrose Place) costars as DC Comics' interstellar traveler Adam Strange, along with the UK's Broadchurch vet Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod (yes, an ancestor of that Zod) and The Royals' Wallis Day as Nyssa-Vex.

Krypton, series premiere, Wednesday, March 21, Syfy