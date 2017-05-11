Syfy Announces George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers,’ Superman Prequel ‘Krypton’ and More as Part of Reboot

Syfy's Superman prequel series 'Krypton' will be set two generations before the destruction of the Man of Steel's home planet

For its 25th anniversary, Syfy is undergoing its biggest brand overhaul since it morphed from Sci-Fi Channel eight years ago. It also wants to go back to a time when it was known more for prestige scripted shows like Battlestar Galactica and less like the campy reality shows and Sharknado movies it’s gravitated toward in the years since.

Toward that goal, Syfy announced the series pickups of Krypton and Happy!, and the series development of George R.R. Martin’s (Game of Thrones) novella Nightflyers:

Krypton This prequel series follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, pictured center above) on the planet Krypton as he fights to save his family’s honor and his homeworld from destruction. Premieres in 2018.

Happy! Based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name, Happy! follows corrupt ex-cop-turned-hitman Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), whose life is changed by an imaginary blue winged horse named “Happy” (SNL‘s Bobby Moynihan).

Nightflyers Author George R.R. Martin’s epic novel Nightflyers is in development at Syfy (it was also a poorly reviewed 1987 movie). Space explorers flee a dying Earth when their ship, the Nightflyer, intercepts a mysterious alien spacecraft that may be steering them to their doom.

Nightflyers joins a development slate that includes previously announced projects Hyperion, Brave New World and Stranger in a Strange Land.

Syfy announced its new brand identity for all of its platforms will take effect June 19: