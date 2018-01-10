'The Magicians' Season 3 Takes to the High Seas

The Magicians' Season 3 sets sail—truly—as the students of Brakebills University take to the high seas to bring back magic. Previously on the fantasy series, the ambitious Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) killed a god, which angered the god’s parents, who cut off the mystical source in retaliation. Now, only outsider Julia (Stella Maeve) has a remnant of powers left. After she obtains a mysterious book with blank pages that could potentially help, Quentin and the gang embark on a quest aboard the Muntjac, a sentient, living ship, to find seven keys that will hopefully right things. Got all that?

“The book leads the story along—each chapter is a new puzzle, and when we solve that and get the key, the book gives you another puzzle,” explains Ralph. Because some of the journeys start at inopportune moments or when the group is not all together, this season will see “pairs of characters who [don’t] normally spend time with each other,” adds Ralph, who enjoyed more scenes with costar Hale Appleman. “We had a lovely time!”

The Magicians, Season Premiere, Weds, Jan. 10, 9/8c, Syfy