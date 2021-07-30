‘The Magicians’ Reunion! Jason Ralph & Trevor Einhorn Team Up for Theater Aid (VIDEO)

They may be a long way from Fillory, but The Magicians‘ Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn are still using their powers for good. And if you know how much we love these two, you know how nice it was to reunite with the guys and see that they still appreciated all the fans from their Brakebills days.

Last month, the actors — who became fast friends when starring on the Syfy series as doomed hero Quentin Coldwater and stoner chef Josh Hoberman — produced and starred in a new play called The Great Filter that was presented live for three nights only (July 1 through July 3) and sold out each show.

See Also A Final Goodbye to 'The Magicians' With EPs Sera Gamble & John McNamara The end doesn't mean it's over for the Brakebills posse, say the exec producers. 'Everybody has their problems, but now they have each other.'

Starting Thursday, July 29, however, a ticketed virtual presentation of Filter is now available, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting The Cultural Solidarity Fund, which provides relief micro-grants to artists and cultural workers impacted by the pandemic.

The project is a partnership between Scrap Paper Pictures, the production company created by Ralph’s wife, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Looks Like A Great Time, the brand, lifestyle, and media company founded last year by Ralph and Einhorn, and NY Forever, a non-profit devoted to New York’s post-Covid recovery.

In the Frank Winters-penned play, described as “an existential thriller in one act,” Ralph and Einhorn star as two astronauts stuck in lockdown before they can return to Earth. Things go from monotonous to menacing when ground control goes radio silent, save for one unsettling morse-code communication. Without spoiling it anymore, let’s just say things back home may actually be worse than when Q killed Ember and caused magic to be turned off.

For more information on The Great Filter, including how to purchase tickets for the streaming presentation, click here.