Johnny Galecki Shares New Photo From 'Roseanne' Set

Jessica Napoli
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Actor Johnny Galecki attends the LA Fan Screening of the Paramount Pictures title "RiNGS" at LA Live on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Roseanne

Johnny Galecki is all in for the much anticipated Roseanne reboot. The actor, who played David Healy in the original ’90s sitcom, shared a photo from the set, and his message couldn’t have been sweeter.

“Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute,” he wrote.

21 YEARS LATER…! Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute. Much ❤️.

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on

Galecki isn’t the only OG cast member returning: Roseanne Barr herself is back along with John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky).

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here’s a look at the first table read!

A post shared by Roseanne on ABC (@roseanneonabc) on

The reboot’s premiere episode is called “Twenty Years to Life.” So far, the series has an eight-episode run and is set to air in 2018 on ABC.

