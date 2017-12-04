Johnny Galecki Shares New Photo From ‘Roseanne’ Set

Actor Johnny Galecki attends the LA Fan Screening of the Paramount Pictures title "RiNGS" at LA Live on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Johnny Galecki is all in for the much anticipated Roseanne reboot. The actor, who played David Healy in the original ’90s sitcom, shared a photo from the set, and his message couldn’t have been sweeter.

“Apart from being born, possibly the most surreal experience of my life. Deep thanks to my Big Bang Theory family for knowing the importance of visiting one’s roots and loaning me out for a quick minute,” he wrote.

Galecki isn’t the only OG cast member returning: Roseanne Barr herself is back along with John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky).

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here’s a look at the first table read! A post shared by Roseanne on ABC (@roseanneonabc) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

The reboot’s premiere episode is called “Twenty Years to Life.” So far, the series has an eight-episode run and is set to air in 2018 on ABC.