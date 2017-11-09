First Look: Jodie Whittaker's 'Doctor Who' Costume and Fan Reactions

Jodie Whittaker at an October 2017 event. The actress is the first woman to play the Doctor in Doctor Who.

Ever since it was announced that Jodie Whittaker would play the Thirteenth Doctor in Season 11 of the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who—the first woman to play the role—fans have been wondering what she would look like in character.

Well, start your cosplaying plans now, Whovians—we got our initial glimpse of her on Thursday, when BBC America released the first image of Whittaker in costume as The Doctor. "New season. New Doctor. New look!" the network tweeted.

Check out Whittaker's Doctor here:

Doctor Who - Jodie Whittaker

As you might expect from Doctor Who's passionate fan base, there was no shortage of creative reactions to the colorful outfit, so it's a good thing that Twitter fans now have 280 characters with which to express all their feels. (And don't think that fans didn't also notice some tweaks to the TARDIS in the pic.):

Season 11 of Doctor Who is expected in Fall 2018, a 10-week run of 50-minute episodes kicking off with a feature-length hour for the opening launch. Joining Whittaker in the cast for the new season are newcomers Bradley WalshTosin Cole and Mandip Gill, with Sharon D. Clarke in a returning role.

That's a long wait, but anxious fans can get a first look at Whittaker's performance when she is introduced as the new Doctor in this year's annual Doctor Who Christmas Special, "Twice Upon a Time,"  which airs this Christmas Day, Dec. 25, on BBC America.

The holiday special will feature the returns of David Bradley and Pearl Mackie, and introduce Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.