Bah, Humbug? 9 TV Shows That Adapted ‘A Christmas Carol’
Even the number-crunching Ebenezer Scrooge would be hard-pressed to count how many times Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the screen. (Check out our 10 favorite Scrooges from film and TV.) But non-Dickensian TV shows have also devoted episodes to Christmas Carol-inspired stories, as you’ll see below. With selections spanning five decades of television, here are TV shows that put their own spin on the classic Christmas tale.
1
‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Suffers Cardiac Arrest, in Critical Condition
2
‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Last of Us’ & More of 2025’s Most Painful TV Deaths
3
Kennedy Center Honors, ‘Out of Bounds’ With Antonio Brown, King of Collectibles, ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ and More Christmas Classics
4
25 Best Shows of 2025
5
’60 Minutes’ Report Pulled by Bari Weiss Leaks Online