Even the number-crunching Ebenezer Scrooge would be hard-pressed to count how many times Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the screen. (Check out our 10 favorite Scrooges from film and TV.) But non-Dickensian TV shows have also devoted episodes to Christmas Carol-inspired stories, as you’ll see below. With selections spanning five decades of television, here are TV shows that put their own spin on the classic Christmas tale.