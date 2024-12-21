A favorite Christmas tradition? A new Doctor Who special, of course! It was an annual event for years, then there was a brief break where there were New Year’s specials (which just isn’t the same), and now, with Russell T Davies back in charge for the new seasons, those episodes are back. The newest one drops on December 25 on Disney+, with Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor and Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan along for the adventure.

When we spoke with Davies and Steven Moffat (who wrote “Joy to the World”) for that, we asked them their favorite episodes of each other’s. And we have to admit: Their arguments did have some influence on our own ranking of the Doctor Who Christmas specials (just when it came to deciding the final order of the top 2). From the first episode with the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) to the Eleventh (Matt Smith) putting a twist on a classic tale to the Twelfth (Peter Capaldi) giving River Song (Alex Kingston) a final date, there’s something as magical about these stories as the holiday itself.

Scroll down to check out our ranking, then let us know which Christmas special tops your list in the comments section.

