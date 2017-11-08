Twitter Expands Tweets to 280 Characters: The Best Reactions From Actors and TV Shows

Twitter announced on Tuesday that its users will now have expanded character capabilities when composing a tweet. The social media app has doubled the amount of characters allowed, from 140 to 280, after successful beta testing in September. The character increase was trending all day and had people feeling some type of way about their newfound freedom of speech, but Hollywood took its reactions to a whole 'nother level.

Television shows like Law & Order: SVU wrote out its entire intro monologue (theme music included), and Orphan Black listed all of Tatiana Maslany's multiple personalities. Actors such as Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar and Suits' Patrick J. Adams also took advantage of the extra space by getting political, but still missing: an edit button ...

Check out some of the Tweets below:

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN* — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 7, 2017

Sarah and Helena and Cosima and Alison and Rachel and Veera and Beth and Krystal and Tony and Katja and Jennifer and Danielle and Aryanna and Janika and Miriam and Niki and Camilla. #OrphanBlack #280characters — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) November 7, 2017

What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!! — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) November 7, 2017

Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all, — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 7, 2017