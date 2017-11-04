Netflix Cuts Ties With Kevin Spacey; Is ‘House of Cards’ Next?

The fate of House of Cards remains unclear, but one thing is certain: Kevin Spacey is out as Frank Underwood.

Late Friday, Netflix released the following statement:

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The announcement comes as Spacey faces several accusations of sexual misconduct. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleges a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old. And crew members on the hit political drama have accused Spacey of creating a hostile work environment.

Production on the sixth and final season of House of Cards was halted earlier in the week.