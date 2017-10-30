Here’s Your First Look at Odette Annable’s ‘Supergirl’ Baddie Reign

When it Reigns, it pours trouble in National City!

The CW just released the first photo of Odette Annable as Supergirl‘s Reign, the villainous, world-killing alter ego of her character Samantha Arias. And from the looks of it, she seems to be the black-leather antithesis to our high-flying hero, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Seriously, note the skull-like emblem on the chest and the cut-out ribs. And that mask is straight-up Game of Thrones White Walker-meets-Eyes Wide Shut‘s “Fidelio.”

As it stands now, single mom Sam has no idea that she is actually a weapon of mass destruction that was genetically designed on Krypton and sent to Earth before the planet exploded.

But early in 2018, she is set to become very aware of this crazy twist, as will, presumably, Kara and anyone else who stands in her way. In fact, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told TV Guide Magazine earlier this summer that Sam’s secret “is going to divide our characters. Some people will think she needs to be saved, others will think she needs to be stopped. And that will place some of our characters at odds with each other.”

To borrow a phrase: You in trouble, ‘girl.

Supergirl, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW