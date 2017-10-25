Kardashian-Jenners Re-Sign With E! in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrates its tenth anniverary on Sept. 24th on E!

The Kardashian-Jenner family just got a whole lot richer. The reality TV stars reportedly re-signed a contract with E! for five more seasons, making $30 million a season ($150 million total), according to TMZ.

The new contract will reportedly take Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie into 2020 is supposedly a package deal—meaning E! will pay the family in one lump sum and they can divvy it up how they see fit.

Two years ago, the Kardashian-Jenner clan signed a $20 million, 5 season deal worth $100 million with the NBC Universal network.

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Recently, the family celebrated a decade on television with a sit-down interview special with executive producer Ryan Seacrest.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Sundays, 9/8c, E!