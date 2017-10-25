Kardashian-Jenners Re-Sign With E! in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Jessica Napoli
1 Comment
KUWTK-10 Years On E!
E!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrates its tenth anniverary on Sept. 24th on E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

 More

The Kardashian-Jenner family just got a whole lot richer. The reality TV stars reportedly re-signed a contract with E! for five more seasons, making $30 million a season ($150 million total), according to TMZ.

The new contract will reportedly take Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie into 2020 is supposedly a package deal—meaning E! will pay the family in one lump sum and they can divvy it up how they see fit.

Two years ago, the Kardashian-Jenner clan signed a $20 million, 5 season deal worth $100 million with the NBC Universal network.

8 Outrageous 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Moments
Related

8 Outrageous 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Moments

“We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spin-offs, and season 14 is off to a strong start. We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Recently, the family celebrated a decade on television with a sit-down interview special with executive producer Ryan Seacrest.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Sundays, 9/8c,  E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians - E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians where to stream

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson at ACM Awards
1
Chris Stapleton & Lainey Wilson Win Big at ACM Awards 2024
Skylar Astin as Todd Wright and Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret Wright in the 'So Help Me Todd' Series Finale
2
What Would’ve Happened Next on ‘So Help Me Todd’
Lance Barber and Zoe Perry from 'Young Sheldon'
3
‘Young Sheldon’ Finale: Inside George’s Funeral Farewell With Lance Barber & Zoe Perry
Grant DeYoung on Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Addresses Why He Sits on Show & Freak Car Crash
Farmer Brandon, Dater Grace, Dater Sydney, Farmer Mitchell, host Jennifer Nettles, Farmer Ty, Dater Taylor, and Farmer Nathan in the reunion episode of 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
5
‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 Couples Reveal What’s Next After Emotional Reunion