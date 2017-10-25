First Look: Team ‘Scorpion’ Goes Back in Time at a Renaissance Fair

Hear ye, hear ye! Team Scorpion is attending a Renaissance fair. On the November 13 episode of the CBS procedural (10/9c), the supergeniuses visit the festival to celebrate the birthday of mathematician Sly (Ari Stidham, above, fourth from left, with Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong, Robert Patrick, Elyes Gabel and Katharine McPhee).

“I get to ride a horse and joust!” Patrick says. “The show has become a bit more kooky than I thought, but I love it.” An explosion soon derails the fun, however, and the squad must spring into action.

To set the scene, the show’s crew transformed a Malibu ranch into a medieval playground with an inflatable dragon and era-appropriate food like Ye Old Cheesy Fries. Also in the mix? Yours truly (left), decked out in Middle Ages duds as an extra. Huzzah!

Scorpion, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS