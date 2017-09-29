WATCH: The ‘Ghosted’ Team Previews Their ‘Really Scary’—But Heartfelt—New Comedy

When things go bump in the night, who you gonna call? On Fox’s new comedy Ghosted, debuting Sunday, it’s the Bureau Underground—and its new recruits Leroy Wright (Craig Robinson) and Max Jennifer (Adam Scott).

And while Leroy and Max have their skeptic/true believer dynamic down, their BU boss, Captain Ava Lafrey (Ally Walker), may hold all the power over the duo—and the answers to some of their big questions.

We spoke with the Ghosted stars in our TV Insider Studios during San Diego Comic-Con 2017 about their on- and off-screen dynamic, their Season 1 hopes, and more. Check it out below:



Ghosted, Series Premiere, Sunday, Oct. 1, 8:30/7:30c, Fox