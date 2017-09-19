Chef Aarón Sanchez Shares ‘MasterChef’ Season 8 Finale Clip and Previews What to Expect (VIDEO)

On Sept. 20, MasterChef crowns its Season 8 champion, but before the dishes are served and the winner is revealed, Chef Aarón Sanchez has a few teases to share.

Chef Sanchez describes this season’s champ as “resilient, curious, incredibly creative and, above all, a really great student.” He also teases a memorable dish from the finale, telling TV Insider, “There is a dish that really plays to one of the contestant’s home lives, and that was really special, as I could see the passion and attention to detail that they put forth.”

And in this exclusive clip, Sanchez and fellow judges Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi give us a rundown of the season so far, and how we got to the three final cooks competing in the grand finale.

In the two-hour season finale, those last three home cooks—Dino, Eboni and Jason—will each prepare a three-course meal with ingredients of their choosing. After evaluating the final dishes, Ramsay, Tosi and Sanchez will reveal America’s next MasterChef.

When Chef Sanchez looks back on Season 8, he says he’ll always remember one dish.

“Gabriel’s pasta challenge—that ultimately led to his elimination—was one of the most emotional moments for me,” Sanchez recalls. “I saw a younger version of myself in him. I am very excited for that talented young man to join my team once he completes culinary school.”

MasterChef Season 8 finale, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8/7c, Fox