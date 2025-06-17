Since 2010, amateur and home chefs have been competing on Fox’s MasterChef in hopes of winning the title of MasterChef. The show is now in its 15th season, with Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich serving as judges.

While Ramsay has been a staple on the judges’ panel since Season 1, the other two judges have rotated throughout the series. Bastianich previously served from Seasons 1 to 5, then returned in Season 9 and has remained on the show since. During his hiatus, Christina Tosi took his place.

Meanwhile, Graham Elliot was on the show from Seasons 1 to 6, while Aarón Sánchez served in the role from Seasons 8 to 14 before Derry joined.

But what’s in it for the competitors? Aside from just being named the MasterChef, there’s also a cash prize up for grabs for those who win the competition. Scroll down for more!

What is the cash prize for winning MasterChef?

The winner of MasterChef gets $250,000, as well as the MasterChef trophy.

The prize has been the same since the first season of the show, which some fans on Reddit have taken issue with. “This show is a prime time show on cable television..” someone once pointed out. “Fox probably makes milllllions in profit even after paying the judges and all that. And the prize money hasn’t changed.”

Are there other prizes for MasterChef winners?

During certain seasons, there have been other incentives to win the show. For example, in Season 11, the winner also received kitchen appliances from Viking Range.

Several seasons, including Seasons 1 and 3, have also featured the winners getting cookbook deals. During Season 10, the winner received training at restaurants owned by the three judges.

How much does Gordon Ramsay make on MasterChef?

Ramsay rakes in a hefty payday on MasterChef. He reportedly makes $225,000 per episode on the show, according to Finance Monthly.

