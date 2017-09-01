'Killjoys' Renewed for Two More Seasons; Will End With Season 5

Just before its third season finale airs on Friday, Syfy has announced the two-season pickup for Killjoys. The two-season, 20-episode pickup will serve as the final chapters of the popular space drama. Season 4 is set to air next year, and Season 5 will be its final season, presumably airing in 2019.

The series, which stars Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane and Hannah John-Kamen, focuses on a trio of interplanetary bounty hunters on the brink of a multi-planet war. The adventure series is created by Michelle Lovretta, who serves as executive producer along with Karen Troubetzkoy and Temple Street's David Fortier.

“Helmed by Lovretta and driven by the superb storytelling, we are excited to bring Killjoys back for two final seasons,” said Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President Scripted Development for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, in a statement. “Tonight’s game-changing season finale sets the tone for the final chapters of our bounty hunter’s space adventures and we cannot wait for our talented cast and crew to bring to life what is sure to be an epic journey that will leave our passionate fans on the edge of their seats.”

Lovretta added in the release, "This renewal is the kind of privilege every creator hopes for – a chance to plan the end of your story with the luxury of 20-episodes to do it. I’m immensely grateful that both of our network partners - along with Temple Street and UCP - have given our team, cast and fans this incredible opportunity.”

Killjoys, Fridays, 8/9c, Syfy