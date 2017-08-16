Be Afraid of the 'Channel Zero: No-End House' Promo Art (PHOTO)

Channel Zero, the Syfy anthology series based on "creepypasta" (user-generated horror stories), is back in September with its second installment, No-End House, and it seems as disturbing as ever.

This time around, Margot Sleator (Amy Forsyth), visits the No End House, a home filled with increasingly disturbing rooms. But once she leaves, she realizes things aren't exactly the way she left them. Channel Zero: No-End House is inspired by Brian Russell's story.

And it gets creepier, as the new key art below teases, "Your memories will eat you alive."

Channel Zero: No-End House, Season Premiere, Sept. 20, Syfy