FX Exec Confident 'American Crime Story: Katrina' Will Air

On the final day of the Television Critics Association summer press tour, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf gave attendees updates on returning shows Legion, You're the Worst, Fargo and anthology series American Crime Story.

With writer/producer Noah Hawley helming both Fargo and Legion for the network, when can viewers expect new seasons of both? "We haven't heard the idea from Noah for what the fourth season [of Fargo] would be and I think what we encouraged Noah to do is think about it and make sure he has something that he's really, really excited about and believes in. There's at least some possibility he won't have that idea for some period of time, but I think there's also a decent possibility—because Noah has been insanely fertile and productive—that we'll hear that idea fairly soon."

Landgraf also revealed that Hawley has been turning in scripts for Season 2 of Legion.

As for the future of American Crime Story: Katrina, which has been delayed, Landgraf explained, "I'm confident that it will air. I'm really, really excited. It was a big creative pivot that we made. It was a difficult decision [to hold the series], because we were far along with one creative direction and then Ryan decided—and we supported Ryan—that the bar is really high for this franchise and that we weren't really confident we were going to get over it."

Landgraf didn't go into details on the change in direction, but said Murphy would announce it soon.

Finally, Zosia Mamet (Girls) and Lou Diamond Phillips were announced as guest stars on the upcoming season of returning comedy You're the Worst. Mamet will play Heidi, the estranged best friend of Gretchen (Aya Cash) in episode seven of the new season while Phillips will play himself as the estranged father figure to Gretchen (Kether Donahue) and Becca (Janet Varney). Season 4 of You're the Worst premieres on September 6 on FXX.