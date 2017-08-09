FX Renews 'Snowfall' for Season 2

We'll be digging deeper into the Los Angeles crack epidemic's rise in the 1980s, since FX's freshman drama Snowfall, which premiered in early July, has been given a second season. The news came today during the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour and was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions.

The second season of the series, which is averaging five million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms, will air in 2018 on the cable network.

Snowfall, created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Emily Rios and Sergio Peris Mencheta. The drama is executive-produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.

Snowfall, Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX.