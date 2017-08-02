Audra McDonald to Reprise 'Good Wife' Role on 'The Good Fight'

Hall of Fame Inductee, Audra McDonald attends Lincoln Center Hall Of Fame Gala at the Alice Tully Hall on June 6, 2017 in New York City.

Fans of The Good Wife will notice a familiar face in Season 2 of The Good Fight as Audra McDonald joins the cast as a series regular.

The Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner (get her an EGOT, Hollywood!) will reprise her role of U.S. Attorney Liz Lawrence and be introduced as ex-wife of Delroy Lindo's Adrian Boseman. The former couple will deal with unresolved issues in their relationship when The Good Fight returns to CBS All Access in early 2018.

10 Bold Looks From 'The Good Fight' CBS's 'Good Wife' follow-up is on its way to becoming the most stylish show streaming right now.

“We're thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King. “After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength, and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife."

The Good Fight's first season centered around first-year attorney Maia and a scandal involving her parents, which caused Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski reprising her role from The Good Wife) to lose her savings and delay her early retirement.

Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha also star in the legal drama.

Every Pussy Bow on 'The Good Fight' So Far 'The Good Fight' costume designer Daniel Lawson says the prevalence of pussy bows in the fashion for the show isn’t an intentional dig at the president, but that their use 'did come at an opportune time' after Melania Trump sported one last fall.

The Good Fight, Season 2 Premiere, Early 2018, CBS All Access