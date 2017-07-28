'Midnight, Texas' Preview: Manfred's New House Holds a Spooky Secret (VIDEO)

Manfred Bernardo (François Arnaud) might be a medium who talks with the dead, but he’s not a great psychic. He went to the small town of Midnight, Texas, filled with so-called freaks like himself, to escape bad guys he conned and find some peace. It’s a shame he really can’t see the future in a crystal ball.

In the below clip from Episode 2, "Bad Moon Rising" (July 31), Manfred asks the resident witch Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Joe the Angel (Jason Lewis) to check out his new house, which seems to have a suspicious glowing-red demonic presence. That it does, but it also has the creepy newly dead ghost Aubrey (Shannon Lorance), Bobo’s former fiancée, who’s still trying to tell Manfred who drowned her—not that it’s easy when she’s gurgling up water when she tries to speak.

Take a look at our exclusive clip from the latest episode of NBC’s fun new supernatural adventure.

Midnight, Texas, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC