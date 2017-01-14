‘Good Behavior’ Renewed by TNT

Good Behavior will return for a second season, it was announced during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

“Fueled by unsinkable characters on a dangerous search for belonging, love and family, Good Behavior is addictive television,” Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “Millions of viewers have fallen hard for this sexy, complicated couple, and in Season 2, Letty and Javier will give us plenty more to obsess about.”

Good Behavior follows the complicated relationship between con artist Letty (Michelle Dockery) and hitman Javier (Juan Diego Botto). The second season will premiere on TNT this fall.