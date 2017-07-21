'Little Big Shots: Forever Young' Season Finale Preview: Kelvin Gordon's Tight Squeeze (VIDEO)

This tiny box may seem like a tight squeeze, but 60-year-old Kelvin Gordon fits in with ease.

In the first season finale of Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Steve Harvey welcomes an amazing contortionist to the show: Sixty-year-old Kelvin Gordon, known in Las Vegas as "The Man in the Box," can squeeze his entire 6-foot-1-inch frame into a tiny 21-inch square box!

But not only can Kelvin stuff his shape into a square, in this exclusive clip from the July 26 episode, he also performs eye-popping displays of flexibility and body control.

Also in the episode "You're Never Too Old to Dream Big," Steve meets a 72-year-old pole dancer from China, an "inflatable theater" performer, a world-champion trick roper and an 81-year-old "dance machine."

Plus, illusionist Chipps Cooney makes a hilarious return appearance.

