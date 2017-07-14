'Little Big Shots: Forever Young' Preview: Steve Welcomes a Burlesque-Dancing Granny (VIDEO)

Steve Harvey and 83-year-old burlesque dancer Penny Starr Sr. do a little bump-and-grind on Little Big Shots: Forever Young

This Wednesday, Steve Harvey welcomes a steamy senior to Little Big Shots: Forever Young when he learns the art of the tease from an 83-year-old burlesque dancer. Penny Starr, Sr. is a member of the Burlesque Hall of Fame and has over 60 years of sexy experience. Plus, Penny's granddaughter is a burlesque dancer, too!

In this exclusive clip, the gyrating granny teaches Steve Harvey a few new moves.

Also in the episode, "Young at Heart," Harvey visits with other incredible senior citizens, including an 82-year-old acrobat from Brazil, a 'pickpocket king,' a 95-year-old yodeler and a couple in their 70s who are competitive eaters.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Wednesdays at 8/7c, NBC