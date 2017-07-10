Steve Harvey Planks With an 81-Year-Old Bodybuilder on 'Little Big Shots: Forever Young' (VIDEO)

Steve Harvey gets ready to "rock the plank" with 81-year-old bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd on NBC's Little Big Shots: Forever Young.

In the July 12 episode of Little Big Shots: Forever Young, host Steve Harvey learns the secret to a hard body, the hard way. He's joined by 81-year-old bodybuilder Ernestine Shepherd—the world’s oldest competitive bodybuilder according to the Guinness World Book of Records—and discovers that planks are for more than pirate shops.

Check out Steve and 81-year-old Ernestine Shepherd working their fab abs!



Other extraordinary seniors featured in the "Jaws of Life" episode include the world’s fastest omelet maker; two hilarious sisters, who, at the ages of 98 and 103, have become internet sensations; and a 78-year-old female blues guitarist who executive producer Alison Holloway says, "will stop you in your tracks." Plus, Steve visits with an aerialist, an 'iron jaw' circus performer and a 64-year-old hand shadow puppeteer.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young, Wednesdays at 8/7c, NBC