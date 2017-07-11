Olivia Munn Joins History's 'Six' Season 2

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Actress Olivia Munn attends 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 7, 2016 in New York City.

There're a new joy of Six!

History announced Tuesday that Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse) is joining its SEAL Team drama Six for its second season as a series regular.The drama begins production this month in Vancouver.

While the show did spend time in Season 1 exploring the home lives of SEAL members (including Barry Sloane's Bear and Juan Pablo Raba's Buddha), Munn isn't coming aboard as a wife or love interest. Instead, she'll be playing Gina, described by History as "a ruthless and smart CIA operative who rose from being a CIA Shooter to a high level Operations Office."

Munn is expected to appear in all 10 episodes of the new season when the series returns in 2018.