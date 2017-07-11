'Outlander' Season 3: Starz Releases Poster and Official Premiere Date

The Droughtlander is almost over! On Tuesday, Starz announced September 10 as the official premiere date for Outlander Season 3.

Along with the announcement, Starz has also released key art featuring Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), divided by the stone that began their love story. In the image, Claire is in sixties garb, while Jamie remains in the 1700s.

The 13-episode Season 3 is based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, Voyager. Unfortunately for fans, Claire and Jamie start this season in different time periods, following Claire's return to 1948 in the Season 2 finale. The pregnant Claire will return to her husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), who agrees to help raise another man's child. Back in the 18th century, fans will see the aftermath of the battle of Culloden and how Jamie moves on without Claire.

Don't worry too much, though! Fans of the book series know this separation won't last forever, and we can't wait to see what happens when these two are reunited. For now, check out the key art below.

Starz also announced earlier this week that Outlander will be taking a trip out to San Diego Comic Con for a panel moderated by World of Dance's Jenna Dewan Tatum, a professed super-fan of the time-traveling series.

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, September 10, at 8/7c on Starz.