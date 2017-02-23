6 Beautiful Instagram Shots From the ‘Outlander’ Cast While Shooting Season 3

Starz' hit drama Outlander has likely inspired viewers to visit the beautiful scenery of Scotland.

Unfortunately, viewers still know very little about Outlander‘s third season, which will premiere September 2017 and is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book in the series, Voyager.

What is known however, is that Season 3 shot in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the past few months, before jetting off to Black Sails‘ South Africa stage last week. As the drama moves closer to the end of production, we gathered the most gorgeous scenic shots taken by the Outlander cast while shooting in Edinburgh since September 2016.

Check out the Instagrams below, captured by your favorite Highlanders, and a few new cast members.

Sun shining last week in bonny “Auld Reekie” Edinburgh A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Oct 15, 2016 at 6:44am PDT

Sam Heughan snaps a bird’s eye view in Edinburgh.

I think I’ll stay … #scotland #beauty A post shared by Hannah James (@hannahjames) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:05am PST

Newcomer Hannah James from PBS’s Mercy Street will play Geneva Dunsany.

Back to the time of castles and such …. #outlander #edinburgh A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:22am PST

Leading lady Caitriona Balfe found some cool architecture.

Always worth waking early to enjoy Lallybroch’s bonnie pastel sunrise🌲🍡 #morningsun #williamturner #aquarel #scotland #realcold #realtalk @complex A post shared by César Domboy (@cesardomboy) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:55pm PST

Also new to Season 3, César Domboy will be playing adult Fergus.

SCOTLAND ya BEAUTY!!! #nofilterneeded #goodbyeForNow A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Heughan takes a gorgeous sunset pic as he wraps shooting in Scotland.

Edinburgh castle A post shared by David Berry (@mrdavidberry) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Soon we’ll be as acquainted with David Berry as he is with Edinburgh, as he’ll be playing the anticipated role of Lord John Grey.

Outlander Season 3 premieres September 2017 on Starz.