6 Beautiful Instagram Shots From the ‘Outlander’ Cast While Shooting Season 3
Unfortunately, viewers still know very little about Outlander‘s third season, which will premiere September 2017 and is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book in the series, Voyager.
What is known however, is that Season 3 shot in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the past few months, before jetting off to Black Sails‘ South Africa stage last week. As the drama moves closer to the end of production, we gathered the most gorgeous scenic shots taken by the Outlander cast while shooting in Edinburgh since September 2016.
Check out the Instagrams below, captured by your favorite Highlanders, and a few new cast members.
Sam Heughan snaps a bird’s eye view in Edinburgh.
Newcomer Hannah James from PBS’s Mercy Street will play Geneva Dunsany.
Leading lady Caitriona Balfe found some cool architecture.
Also new to Season 3, César Domboy will be playing adult Fergus.
Heughan takes a gorgeous sunset pic as he wraps shooting in Scotland.
Soon we’ll be as acquainted with David Berry as he is with Edinburgh, as he’ll be playing the anticipated role of Lord John Grey.
Outlander Season 3 premieres September 2017 on Starz.