Adult Swim’s All Stars – ‘Ricky & Morty,’ Robot Chicken,’ ‘Samurai Jack’ and More – Get the Kidrobot Treatment

Art-toy experts Kidrobot have added a new assemblage of perfectly on-brand collectibles to their pop-culture stash with a mini-figure set honoring the best and the brightest (and real talk, weirdest) hits from the Adult Swim lineup. And yes, Too Many Cooks is represented!

Pulling from the Cartoon Network’s nighttime block of programming, the recently released set comes packaged with a new medium sized Rick and Morty figure and Blind Boxes containing mini figures of characters from Rick & Morty, Venture Brothers, Samurai Jack, Fish Center, Robot Chicken, Squidbillies, the Robot Unicorn Attack mobile game and the insane ode to ’80s family-sitcom opening credits Too Many Cooks. That’s right: Now you too can have your own rainbow-shooting Smarf the cat!

The box is the latest release from Kidrobot to provide animation fans something else to obsess over and fill their offices with. In the recent past, they have also unleashed sets for The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Sonic the Hedgehog. But this is probably the first set to include a drug-addled scientist, disembodied alien head and a machete-wielding cannibalistic serial killer. Check out some of the highlights below.

Kidrobot’s vinyl Adult Swim Mini Figures retail for $9.99 each and are available at kidrobot.com, 3DRetro.com and amazon.com.