Lisa Kudrow Amends Her Criticism of Ross Geller After ‘Friends’ Hot Take Goes Viral

What To Know After Lisa Kudrow’s comments on Friends’Ross and Rachel went viral, the actress decided to clarify.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, she amended her statement with a key caveat.

After Lisa Kudrow‘s comments on Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) being a “bad boyfriend” to Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) went viral, the actress decided to amend her statement just a touch during Thursday’s (May 7) drop-in at The View.

The actress, who was on hand to promote the final stretch of her HBO hit The Comeback, was asked about her opinion on the big question about whether TV’s iconic couple was really “on a break” when Ross slept with the “girl from the copy place,” Chloe (Angela Featherstone), back in Season 3. Previously, she weighed in on the issue on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and absolutely railed on Ross for his behavior in the memorable two-parter — particularly his tizzy about Rachel having to work instead of enjoying the anniversary dinner they’d planned.

Adding to that, though, Kudrow clarified her comments maligning Ross with a major caveat.

“OK, can I say more about that? Because that wasn’t the complete thought,” she explained of her comments on The Tonight Show. “He wasn’t [a good boyfriend] at that moment, and then he got better by the end, and he was sending her off, like, ‘Yes, go to Paris. Don’t think twice. It’s great opportunity.’ But in that season where, you know, ‘we were on a break,’ to me, it didn’t matter that he cheated. It was way after the fact that he was completely unsupportive and dismissive of her career and her job and her dedication to it. [He was] like, ‘Well, I haven’t seen you in three nights because you got a crisis.’ And, yeah, that’s what bothered me.” She then agreed that their ending was a happy one, saying, “She loves him. They have a child together. No she’s not going to Paris, yeah.”

Kudrow, who said she recently completed her rewatch of Friends, was also invited to share any moments that reminded her of a particularly funny behind-the-scenes moment, and she pointed to Season 8’s “The One With the Halloween Party,” which sparked a very fond memory of the late Matthew Perry.

“Just to sort of relax and lighten up, Matt [LeBlanc], Matthew, and I would like ambush tickle each other,” she remembered. “It’s terrifying, but someone would be lurking. They’d walk by. You just went like that. And so we’re doing the Halloween episode, and we’re all dressed in costumes, and Sean Penn was on it, and he walked by Matthew Perry, who was in a giant pink bunny outfit, and he walked by Matthew, and Matthew went, ‘Whoa.’ And then came over and said, ‘Just thought Sean Penn was going to try to tickle me!’ We laughed so hard. Of course Sean Penn wasn’t going to tickle him. It was just so funny.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

Friends, HBO Max