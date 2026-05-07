‘The Floor’ Fans React to ‘Worst Duel of All-Time’ as Some Think Contestant Broke Record

He didn’t know what? A contestant on The Floor possibly had the worst duel of all-time. Some fans think he “broke a record.”

On the May 6 episode, Austin, whose category was “Arithmetic,” took on Ren in “Spa Day.” He said that he went with his parents sometimes to the spa, do he picked that instead of “Barbie,” which was the bigger territory, or “Disney Muppets.”

The inventory manager seemed confident, but when the first picture, a robe, popped up, he said, “Coat,” “Jacket,” “Bathing Suit,” “Bathing Spa Jacket,” before he passed it.

The next photo was of slippers. Austin said, “Sandals,” “Flip-Flops,” “Spa Shoes,” before passing it again. Austin didn’t know the third one, which was a sauna.

Host Rob Lowe looked into the camera and raised his eyebrows when Austin passed without guessing anything. With seven seconds left on the clock, Austin finally guessed the fourth photo, a “Hot tub.” The rest of the contestants cheered.

Ren, with 43 seconds left, guessed hers, which was “Massage table.” When the turn moved back to Austin, he guessed “Hot rocks” instead of “Hot stones.” His time ran out, and Ren won, gaining two pieces of the floor.

“That’s ok, Austin. That’s ok,” one contestant said.

“Nobody has done less to earn more,” Lowe said to Ren.

“When he didn’t get the robe, I knew it was going to be a long slog,” Lowe said.

But that wasn’t the only bad duel in this game. “Halftime Shows,” which featured celebrities who performed at the Halftime Show also had contestants and fans cringing at the duelers not knowing the famous faces, including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and more.

Fans reacted to Austin’s duel on Reddit. “Spa day was one of the worst, if not THE worst of all time,” one fan said.

“One correct answer. Got to be the record😂,” another replied.

“Spa day was one of the worst showings I’ve ever seen. When everyone applauded after he got ONE, my dad and I lost it and couldn’t pay attention to the rest of the duel because we couldn’t stop laughing,” a third added.

“Ouch for Halftime Shows and Spa Day,” another wrote.

“Really great duels, really bad duels,” one said.

“Austin didn’t know anything,” a fan said.

“One correct answer. Really?” a shocked fan commented.

At the end of the episode, Kristen won $20,00o for having the most pieces of territory by the end of the episode. Next week, the Territory Freeze will come into play. Who will win it?

The Floor, Season 5, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox