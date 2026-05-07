‘The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin Predicts Next Trump Staffer to Be Axed

After Donald Trump‘s commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, testified in a closed-door Congressional hearing about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the cohosts of The View weighed in, and Alyssa Farah Griffin made a bold prediction about his future.

First, Joy Behar noted that the public’s attention to the Epstein files will “never go away because people do not take kindly to child abuse.” She also predicted, “Eventually, I think it’ll all come out.” She also pointed out that Lutnick has admitted to taking his family, including children, to Epstein’s infamous island and called him a “psycho.”

Then, Sunny Hostin called out Lutnick’s mistruths about his connection to Epstein, noting, “He said during a podcast that he met him one time because he was his next-door neighbor for years, and when he met him, he got creeped out by him, and he would never be in his company again… And then now [taking] all of his children and his nanny to the island. The thing is, he wasn’t under oath, and he had been subpoenaed. It was sort of a voluntary type of interview, but it’s still illegal to lie to Congress.” Hostin went on to say that the thing that bothers her the most is, “It’s very clear to me that he likely met with the president, allegedly, and I think that is very troubling, because Donald Trump seems to have been mentioned in the files, what, over 1,000 times? …. The fact that he is speaking with a witness potentially before testimony before Congress should be concerning to every single American.”

Then, Griffin came in with her hot take. “I do suspect that Howard Lutnick’s days in the Trump cabinet may be numbered because the news cycle has largely moved on from Epstein. We’re talking about the war in Iran. We’re talking about high gas prices. It’s kind of been on the back burner for a bit. People have not forgotten about it, but it’s not in the headlines. Then he shows up to testify, and it’s front and center again. That is something that the president does not want to see. And I could see a world in which he says, politely, ‘Move on.’ Maybe he’s not formally fired, but they would want him to move on to something else, to just kind of get the stink away from the White House.”

Sara Haines then criticized Lutnick’s “arrogance,” saying, “Normally, if you lie and you have any conscience, you think, ‘Oh, God, could they find out otherwise?’ As recently as the fall, the arrogance, in which he knew, ‘No, they’ve never released that part.’ And he doubled down in that interview.” She went on to add, “He went out of his way in that same podcast to say, ‘I would never work with him professionally, personally or for philanthropy.’ Looking back, he was telling us too much, which is also a tell for a liar.”

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