‘Wheel of Fortune’: Triplet Brothers Chest-Bump Ryan Seacrest After $70,000 Win

Family bonding! Two triplet brothers chest-bumped each other after winning $70,000 on Wheel of Fortune.

Continuing with Myrtle Beach Family Week, three new duos played on May 6. Sisters Reauchean and Robyn Thompson solved the first toss-up.

They played against father-daughter duo Genna and Martin Flaherty, and triplet brothers Aidan and Devan Callahan. They had to leave their other brother Shane at home because only duos were allowed to compete.

The Flahertys solved the second toss-up. The triplets solved the “Crossword” puzzle in the category of “Beach” — “Buggy, Ball, Cabana, Towel.” This put them in the lead with $5,000.

The Flahertys solved “Huey, Dewey, and Louie,” which gave them $4,000. The Callahans, who used to switch places in high school, won a trip to the Dominican Republic when they solved “Enjoy a Gourmet Dinner.” They had $21,900.

The brothers solved two of three Triple Toss-ups. The Thompsons, who both auditioned at the Philadelphia open call, solved the third one.

With only a few letters guessed, The Flahertys solved the final puzzle — “Sitting on a Nest Egg.” They took home $9,550.

The Johnsons ended with $3,000. The Callahans won the game with $25,900, and advanced to the Bonus Round.

Wheel of Fortune started off the Bonus Puzzle with “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” The brothers chose “C,D,M, and A.” The “What Are you Doing?” puzzle looked like “_ _ _ _T_N_ A C_LD.”

They guessed “Fighting a Cold,” and were right. When host Ryan Seacrest revealed they won an additional $45,000, the duo walked around the stage in shock and then chest bumped each other.

They then ran over and hugged Seacrest, who nearly fell over. The Callahans took home $70,900.

“The chest bump with Ryan at the end lol,” a Reddit user said.

“See, the twins were two contestants I would actually like to see again. The body slam with Ryan LOL,” another wrote.

“This was a fun episode! The twins/triplets were hilarious!” one last fan said.