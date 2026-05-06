‘Wheel of Fortune’: Mom & Son Win $80,000 After Amazing Comeback

What an incredible game! A Wheel of Fortune pair won $80,000 after having no money. Fans were impressed with the final moments.

Wheel of Fortune brought pairs together for Myrtle Beach Week. Instead of couples competing, family members are playing together. Sisters Lauren and Brittany Koenig solved the first toss-up.

They played against mom and son duo, Suhair and Yousef Alnatur, and cousins Sylvia Marie and Marcos Ramirez. The sisters, who do everything together, including live together, also solved the second toss-up.

During the first round, the Koenigs landed on the One Million Dollar Wedge. They solved “Perfectly Prepared Pancakes” for $9,400.

The Ramirezes, who plan big Mexican parties, landed on the Mystery Wedge, which had $10,000 on it, but then they went Bankrupt and lost it. The Koenigs obtained the Wild Card and tried to solve the puzzle, but were wrong. The Alnaturs, who go to Boys II Men concerts together, guessed the same thing — “You Won’t Miss A Beat.”

However, the turn moved back to the Ramirezes, who correctly solved “You Don’t Miss A Beat.” They won $8,000 after landing on the wedge for a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Koenigs took a bigger lead as they solved “Stand-Up Paddleboard.” They won a trip to Belize, which gave them $25,150.

The Alnaturs get on the board when they solve two of the three Triple Toss-ups. The Koenigs solve the third one with only three letters populated.

With $6,000 per letter on the final puzzle, the Alnaturs racked up $36,000 when they solved “A Fleeting Moment.” They came from behind and advanced to the Bonus Round with $40,000.

The Koenigs went home with $27,150. The Ramirezes took home $8,000.

The Alnaturs brought seven family members with them. They chose “Around the House.”

Wheel of Fortune gave them “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Before they picked their letters, Suhair leaned over to Yousef to whisper in his ear. They picked “J,C,M, and O.”

“Vanna has a smile on her face,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “A big one.” That’s because their puzzle looked like “J_R O_ CO_NS.”

Suhair solved “Jar of Coins.” There was $40,000 in the envelope, which gave them a total of $80,000.

“I knew you knew it before we started the clock,” Seacrest said to Suhair.

Fans of the game show were highly impressed with the mother/son duo’s win. “From $0 to $80k just like that. Wow!” a Reddit user said.

“Omg, that just brought me so much joy! What a comeback!” another wrote.

“You could tell the mom knew the answer already after the letters they gave you,” a third added.

“Incredible win,” a fan commented.

“What a comeback!” another said.

“The comeback! Love this one,” said one last fan.