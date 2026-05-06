Vanna White Teaches Ryan Seacrest & Maggie Sajak Her Hometown Shag

She’s more than a letter turner! Vanna White taught her Wheel of Fortune costars, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, how to do a dance that originated in her hometown, after they were doing it wrong.

“Wouldn’t be Myrtle Beach Family Week without doing the Myrtle Beach Shag!” the Instagram post was captioned. The hosts were on the set of the game show in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Wheel of Fortune is celebrating Myrtle Beach week, where contestants have the chance to win a trip to the South Carolina beach. White was born and grew up there. There is even a sign that says “Welcome to North Myrtle Beach. Home of Vanna White.”

Seacrest and Sajak held hands and did a forward step move as they counted, “one, two, three, one, two three.” Sajak moved her hips back and forth, and Seacrest twirled her before White stepped in.

“Wait, wait, wait!” Vanna White said. “What are y’all doing?”

“Learning the Shag, right?” Maggie Sajak said to Ryan Seacrest.

“That is not how you do it,” White laughed.

“That’s how we do the Myrtle Shag,” Seacrest replied.

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White then offered to show her costars how to do it. The video then moved to a clip of her in Myrtle Beach, doing the shag with a man, as the crowd cheered.

Announcer Jim Thornton was there, cheering the pair on. White and the man did a twirl similar to Seacrest’s and Sajak’s, but it was slower and more put-together.

“I think we crushed it,” Sajak commented on the post. Some fans said that they think Sajak and Seacrest should try out for Dancing With the Stars.

“What can’t Vanna do?” a fan asked.

“Ok, Vanna. I see you,” another said.

“Southern feet and rhythm,” a fan commented.

“Looks so fun!” one last fan said.