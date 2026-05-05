‘American Idol’ Fans Want Paula Abdul Back as Full-Time Judge: Who Should She Replace?

Alyssa Norwin
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LUKE BRYAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, PAULA ABDUL, LIONEL RICHIE
Disney/Eric McCandless

What To Know

  • Paula Abdul was a guest judge on the May 4 episode of American Idol.
  • Fans were thrilled with her appearance and said she should return as a full-time judge, replacing either Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, or Carrie Underwood.
  • Abdul previously served as a judge on the show for Seasons 1 to 8.

Paula Abdul was back behind the judges’ table in the May 4 episode of American Idol. After previously serving as a main judge on the show for the first eight seasons, she returned to offer her praise and constructive criticism during the Season 24 Semifinals.

The fan consensus about Abdul’s return was overwhelmingly positive. In fact, many viewers decided that she should be brought back on as a full-time judge. There were differing opinions, though, about which current judge (Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, or Lionel Richie) she should replace if she did fully come back to the show.

“Paula should replace Lionel next season. It was nice to finally hear some constructive criticism,” someone wrote on Reddit. This sparked a discussion amid other commenters, including someone who wrote, ” It was nice seeing her give constructive criticism tonight. I wish she was a current judge.”

Another user felt that Underwood was the one who Abdul should replace, writing, “Paula should replace Carrie. I immediately felt comfort and familiarity with Paula, who actually gave constructive criticism without being b**chy.” Someone agreed with that sentiment, adding, “She was engaged and interested and animated and happy to be there.”

Many fans felt that all the current judges spend too much time praising the performances and not enough time giving critiques. “All the judges add nothing as they give nothing but glowing praise,” someone said. Another suggested having Abdul and Jennifer Hudson, who served as a guest judge earlier this season, on the panel, replacing Richie and Bryan.

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“We just need a clean slate of judges, but hot take if any of the three had to stay, I’d keep Carrie,” someone else said, while another commenter wrote, “Paula was more constructive than the judges all season. Luke tries, every so often.”

Do you think Abdul should return as a full-time judge? Which judge do you think she should replace if she was added to the panel? Let us know in the comments section below.

American Idol, Season 24 Finale, Monday, May 11, 8/7c, ABC

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