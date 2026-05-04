‘Wheel of Fortune’ Bosses Reveal One Mistake Contestants Make During Auditions

They get it, you love Wheel of Fortune! Bosses on the beloved game show revealed the one mistake contestants make when they audition to be on the show.

Kristen Fisher, from Newburgh, New York, shared her experience auditioning in person for Wheel of Fortune with Woman’s World. The game show held auditions in New York on April 11 and 12, and Fisher, as well as a writer for the site, went to the audition to try to get on the show.

Woman’s World reported that no one was elaborately dressed or stood out in any way, so they liked their odds. They had to fill out a questionnaire and answer WOF trivia for prizes. After waiting for two hours, the audition process took less than 30 minutes. Each contestant was paired in a group of five, and they had 30 seconds to wow the producer.

Although hosts Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest were not there, social correspondent, Maggie Sajak, did show up. She had some advice for the hopefuls as well. “Be yourself. Don’t be nervous. They just want to see who you really are. We know how much you love the show. We just want to hear about you. This is just fun. This is low-stress, and no matter what, you’re going to have such a fun story to tell your friends later!” Sajak said.

Contestant producer Alexandra Black reiterated Sajak’s sentiment at the audition. She shared the mistake contestant hopefuls make.

“We are always looking for contestants with natural enthusiasm who can stay focused under pressure, know the game, and are ready to have fun,” she said. “The biggest mistake an applicant can make is not being themselves. We want to get to know you.”

“We know you love Wheel of Fortune, or else you wouldn’t be here; so, tell us something we don’t know and wouldn’t expect about you. Telling us what makes you unique is a definite ‘do!’”

If you can’t make an in-person audition, the online applications are always open. After filling out basic information, applicants upload a photo and a video explaining why they would be good for the show. After that, if they move to the next phase, they will get an email and do a virtual audition.