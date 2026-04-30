‘The View’ Hosts Dunk on Trump for Wanting to Go to Space

The cohosts of The View were on fire when it came to their second “Hot Topic” of the day on Thursday’s (April 30) new episode. In it, they reviewed footage of the astronauts from the Artemis II space mission visiting the White House, including the moments when Donald Trump suggested he would’ve been both smart and physically fit enough to become a space traveller, too, and made fun of the NASA Administrator’s ears.

Afterward, Whoopi Goldberg kicked off what would become a series of jokes at Trump’s expense: “You could go up there if they left you up there,” she said. “You can drive the rover around the moon.”

Goldberg then pulled out an actual list of all the reasons why Trump wouldn’t qualify for the journey, though, saying, “You need a master’s degree in a STEM field. You don’t have any master’s degrees; at least two years of related professional experience obtained, or at least 1,000 hours as pilot in command, time on a jet aircraft — I don’t think you have that; be within the ages of 30 and 55, well you know you ain’t going; and you have to have skills of leadership, teamwork, and communication.”

Joy Behar then jumped in to take her shot, saying, “I’ll tell you what he does have… He’s got five deferments.” She then joked, “And you know what? While you’re at it, take [JD] Vance and that Mike Johnson with you. I hear Jupiter is lovely this time of year.” She added that the moon wasn’t far enough away to send Trump to.

Alyssa Farah Griffin then took a serious tone and praised the mission for making her “heal” because of the wholesome videos of the astronauts’ return, but Behar wasn’t done ribbing Trump. “The other thing is: Don’t they have to wear a helmet? That’s going to mess up his hair,” she joked.

Then, while Sunny Hostin agreed with Griffin’s point that it was a “beautiful thing” to see the warm reception the astronauts got in their various homes, she added to Goldberg’s list by saying, “I don’t think the president would qualify for space travel, especially when he led with, ‘You have to be really smart.’ Let’s remember that his professor at UPenn, Professor William T. Kelly, remembers this president as being the dumbest student that he ever had in the history of teaching.”

“Now, Sunny, remember he’s a great businessman,” Behar added. “He’ll open a casino and bankrupt it.”

Griffin closed the segment with a joke of her own, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with big ears, NASA administrator. It’s OK. I hear you.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC