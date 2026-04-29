Meghan McCain Blasts Her ‘The View’ Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin as a ‘Joke’

What To Know Meghan McCain criticized The View‘s choice of Alyssa Farah Griffin as her replacement, calling her a ‘joke.’

McCain claimed she was asked to help select her successor and suggested more traditionally conservative women.

She also criticized Griffin for admitting she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Meghan McCain is not happy about who The View chose to replace her with after she left the long-running ABC talk show in 2021.

On the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, McCain spoke with conservative influencer Isabel Brown, who has been embroiled in a beef with The View after the show’s panelists slammed her views on childbirth and marriage.

“The idea that a woman could be pro-life is beyond anyone at that show’s comprehension,” McCain said, per Entertainment Weekly. She then turned her attention to Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump‘s former White House director of strategic communications, who joined The View as a conservative commentator in 2022.

“When I left The View, the executive producer said, ‘I want you to help me help pick your [successor],'” McCain claimed before going on to state incorrect details about the show’s Emmy history. “The show has only won an Emmy twice in its history — one time is when I was there, for Best Political Show.”

The View has won over 30 Daytime Emmys since its debut in 1997, including most recently in 2020, taking home the award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show. There is also no “Best Political Show” category.

McCain said she suggested “a list of women I thought would be great,” including Christian speaker Allie Beth Stuckey. “You need someone who’s a real one,” she stated, “[not] fake people who once voted for President Bush in the early 2000s and now hate everything Republicans have become.”

“I’m gonna say something that’s a little nasty,” she continued, turning her attention to Griffin. “The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women. It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there while my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there.”

McCain, the daughter of the late senator John McCain and diplomat Cindy McCain, also criticized Griffin for admitting she voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “How is that representing conservatives?” she asked.

As for who McCain would like to see in Griffin’s seat, she had high praise for former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. “She was great, and she was really strong, and she fought for a lot of the things that I fight for,” she said.

Hasselbeck originally served as co-host from 2003 to 2013 and became known for her hardcore conservative views, which often led to her clashing with her co-hosts, most notably Rosie O’Donnell. Hasselbeck returned as a guest co-host earlier this year during Griffin’s maternity leave.