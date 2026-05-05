‘Matlock’ Stars Jason Ritter & Skye P. Marshall Play ‘Knock Your Blocks Off’ (VIDEO)

Matlock‘s Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter are the latest stars to try their hands at TV Insider’s “Knock Your Blocks Off.” Each block in the tower has a question written on it for the players to answer. In this rendition, the player who pulled the block asked the question, and their costar answered.

First up on the blocks: What in your life did you pull from for this role, if anything? Marshall pulled the block, and Ritter playfully made fun of his Hollywood nepo baby roots in his answer.

“I drew on my eight years of law school,” he teased, adding, “I guess I mostly drew on my nepo baby status.” Ritter is the son of the late John Ritter. In CBS’s Matlock, he plays the lawyer son of the head of the Jacobson Moore law firm, played by Beau Bridges. He joked that Julian was a nepotism hire at the firm.

Marshall plays Olympia Lawrence in Matlock, a powerful lawyer at the firm and Julian’s ex-wife. Olympia has forged a tight bond with Kathy Bates’s Matty Matlock, and now they’re starting their own firm in Matlock Season 3 (premiering in 2027 on CBS).

Ritter’s question for Marshall: What show do you wish you could watch again for the first time? Marshall’s answer: “How to Get Away With Murder with Viola Davis.”

“Annalise Keating was just absolutely incredible,” Marshall gushed. “I loved Olivia Pope in Scandal, then when Annalise Keating came out, I was just blown away by Viola Davis and what she did with that character, flawed and all.”

Marshall thought of Annalise Keating when she was cast in Matlock. “And now, Olympia Lawrence. I get to be the Black female attorney on primetime television,” Marshall said. “I rewatched How to Get Away With Murder, and I was like, ‘My turn, ladies. Step aside.’ I hope she sees my work.”

“I hope she does, too. You’re so good,” Ritter replied.

Watch the full “Knock Your Blocks Off” video above for more entertaining answers from Marshall and Ritter and to see Ritter break out some of his dance moves that make him so popular on TikTok. Marshall gets in on the fun, too, revealing a recent run-in with Boston Blue and New Kids on the Block Star Donnie Wahlberg.

Matlock, Season 3 Premiere, 2027, CBS, Seasons 1 and 2 Streaming on Paramount+