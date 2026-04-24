Which ‘Jane the Virgin’ Stars Will Return to ‘Matlock’? Creator Shares Update

What To Know Several Jane the Virgin stars, including Gina Rodriguez and Bridget Regan, made guest appearances in Matlock Season 2.

Creator Jennie Snyder Urman reveals the likelihood of them returning for Season 3.

The Wellbrexa storyline concluded in the Season 2 finale, setting up a fresh mystery for Matlock Season 3, premiering in 2027.

Matlock Season 2 was packed with appearances from stars of Jane the Virgin. Both shows are created by Jennie Snyder Urman, who gave us an update on what to expect in Matlock Season 3 from her Jane alums. Warning: Matlock Season 2 finale spoilers ahead.

Matlock Season 2 ended with a two-hour finale on Thursday, April 23, on CBS. The Wellbrexa storyline that’s been the foundation of the whole series so far was concluded, marking a reset for the drama when it returns with a new mystery in 2027. (Here’s why Matlock is moving to midseason for Season 3.)

Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) and Bridget Regan (Rose/Sin Rostro) guest starred in the finale as FBI agent Lida Guiterrez and attorney Ada Marcia, respectively. Yael Grobglas (Petra Solano) plays Shae Banfield, Justina Machado (Darci Factor) plays Eva, and Yara Martinez (Luisa) guest starred as Vicki, one of the clients of the week, this season.

While Urman couldn’t share more details about their returns, she gave a resounding confirmation when asked if Matlock‘s Jane the Virgin stars will come back in Matlock Season 3.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,” Urman told TV Insider with a big smile, adding, “It’s so fun, right? Yay. I need more.”

Ada tried a case against Matty (Kathy Bates) and was a fiery opponent, even if Matty did win in the end. Lida is the FBI agent to whom Matty gave the Wellbrexa tip. Lida tried to get Julian (Jason Ritter) immunity in the case against his father, Senior (Beau Bridges), but Julian ended up having to accept imprisonment in order to assure that his father was held accountable. He said it was “worth it” as he was arrested.

Rodriguez seems like the most likely new cast member to return, given that there will be Wellbrexa trials in Season 3 for Julian and Senior that might get complicated.

“Those things will happen, whether they’re both in trial…” she teased, implying that one of the Markston men might not take the stand. “There’s specific things in those trials, so those things will happen. But there is a new mystery, and it comes in quite organically as a thread from the old, but not related at all to the old, so it feels fresh. I don’t want to say how it comes in and how they make their decision to interact with it, but it is set up.”

Grobglas has been on Matlock Season 1 and forged a tight bond with Matty in Season 2, so she seems like a shoo-in to return. Machado will likely come back as well, given her complicity in the Wellbrexa cover-up alongside of all of Jacobson Moore’s partners except Olympia (Skye P. Marshall). Ada is a New York City lawyer, so we could see Regan again in the courtroom. Or perhaps she’ll wind up as a lawyer at Matty and Olympia’s new firm.

Vicki seems the least likely to come back, given that she was just a client of the week. However, Matty used Vicki’s “therapeutic” AI technology for two episodes after her appearance. The tech allows for grieving families to speak with AI versions of their dead loved ones. Therapy can be covered by health insurance, and insurance/healthcare will be the theme of Season 3’s new mystery, so perhaps there’s an avenue for Vicki to return here.

Matlock, Season 3 Premiere, 2027, CBS