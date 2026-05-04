Jimmy Kimmel Attacked by MAGA Over Rudy Giuliani Joke

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel is facing more criticism from MAGA supporters for making a joke about Rudy Giuliani.

Kimmel joked about Giuliani “rising from the grave” on his show days before the former NYC mayor was hospitalized in critical condition.

Giuliani’s supporters have publicly condemned Kimmel, with some suggesting he has foreknowledge of tragic events.

MAGA supporters are not letting up when it comes to Jimmy Kimmel, as the late-night host is once again criticized for joking about death.

Last week, Kimmel received backlash after a joke he made during a spoof White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech, in which he said Melania Trump had the “glow of an expectant widow.” Two days later, President Donald Trump faced an apparent assassination attempt.

Now, the comedian is under attack for making a quip about former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was hospitalized on Sunday (May 3) and is said to be in critical condition. Kimmel made the joke about Trump’s former attorney on last Tuesday’s (April 28) Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While talking about the situation surrounding his Melania joke, Kimmel said, “So last night, America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me.”

On his podcast, Giuliani called Kimmel “one of the most distasteful human beings in this country,” adding, “This is supposed to be a comedian… He’s also like an incompetent jackass.”

“I have to say, it hurts to be called distasteful by a man who farted his own pants off in front of Borat’s daughter,” Kimmel retorted. “It’s confusing to be called an incompetent jackass by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store, who doesn’t seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head.”

Following Giuliani’s hospitalization on Sunday, several MAGA supporters brought up Kimmel’s near-week-old joke.

“After making Trump assassination jokes, Jimmy Kimmel joked about Rudy Giuliani last week, saying he ‘rose from the grave.’ It was just announced tonight that Rudy was hospitalized and is in critical condition,” wrote MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson on X. “Why is Kimmel always joking about death?”

“Kimmel is literally the kiss of death,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s almost like Kimmel knows something is going to happen a day or two before it does…hmmmmmm,” said another.

Another wrote, “It’s almost as though he has mole inside that lets him know about things and he gets to joke about it ahead of time and then play innocent later.”

“What does Jimmy Kimmel know beforehand to make these types of “jokes” before these events happened?” one X user added.

Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, confirmed the former mayor was hospitalized on Sunday, writing on X, “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”